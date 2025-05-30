Which Institutions Own Shares In Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX)?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (NASDAQ: STX) is 36.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.19 and a high of $118.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STX stock was last observed hovering at around $117.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $118.14, the stock is 13.57% and 32.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 21.95% off its SMA200. STX registered 25.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.3326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.87185.

The stock witnessed a 44.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.35%, and is 13.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $25.07B and $8.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.07 and Fwd P/E is 12.26. Profit margin for the company is 17.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.96% and -0.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.61%).

with sales reaching $2.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 515.39% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.18% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.10% in year-over-year returns.

1140.0 institutions hold shares in Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX), with institutional investors hold 96.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.21M, and float is at 211.09M with Short Float at 8.37%. Institutions hold 95.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.2 million shares valued at $2.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.0002 of the STX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with 23.05 million shares valued at $2.38 billion to account for 10.9753 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC which holds 16.22 million shares representing 7.7226 and valued at over $1.67 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 6.7056 of the shares totaling 14.08 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Teh Ban Seng (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 4,201 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $115.00 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22999.0 shares of the STX stock.

