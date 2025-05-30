Which Institutions Own Shares In Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -1.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.69 and a high of $41.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $22.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $22.39, the stock is 2.77% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. SIRI registered -18.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.6646 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.5054.

The stock witnessed a 3.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.40%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) has around 5515 employees, a market worth around $7.57B and $8.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.50. Profit margin for the company is -19.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.80% and -46.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 146.98% this year

710.0 institutions hold shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI), with institutional investors hold 69.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 339.00M, and float is at 309.22M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 38.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with over 132.88 million shares valued at $376.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.4532 of the SIRI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 31.0 million shares valued at $87.72 million to account for 0.8055 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 28.07 million shares representing 0.7295 and valued at over $79.45 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.4624 of the shares totaling 17.79 million with a market value of $50.36 million.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salen Kristina, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Salen Kristina sold 1,651 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $22.27 per share for a total of $36768.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15471.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31 ’25, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC (10% Owner) acquired 840,000 shares at an average price of $23.62 for $19.84 million. The insider now directly holds 119,059,714 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI).