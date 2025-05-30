Which Institutions Own Shares In Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -10.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.54 and a high of $70.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $58.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $58.25, the stock is 1.31% and 9.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 1.40% off its SMA200. SYF registered 34.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.2806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.443.

The stock witnessed a 11.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $22.17B and $19.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.00 and Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.67% and -17.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year

1261.0 institutions hold shares in Synchrony Financial (SYF), with institutional investors hold 102.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 380.54M, and float is at 378.91M with Short Float at 4.06%. Institutions hold 102.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 50.27 million shares valued at $2.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5888 of the SYF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 43.62 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 10.9248 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 35.81 million shares representing 8.9683 and valued at over $1.69 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.7077 of the shares totaling 18.8 million with a market value of $887.07 million.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOTHNER JONATHAN S, the company’s See remarks. SEC filings show that MOTHNER JONATHAN S sold 40,639 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $60.07 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28 ’25, DOUBLES BRIAN D disposed off 148,747 shares at an average price of $60.09 for $8.94 million. The insider now directly holds 677,421 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).