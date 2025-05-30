rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) is -18.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $16.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MODG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -4.67% and -2.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -22.98% off its SMA200. MODG registered -57.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.5686 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.32235.

The stock witnessed a -4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.69%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $4.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.26% and -62.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.61%).

with sales reaching $1.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -309.08% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.08% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.85% in year-over-year returns.

398.0 institutions hold shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), with institutional investors hold 96.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 183.70M, and float is at 130.35M with Short Float at 15.65%. Institutions hold 84.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.09 million shares valued at $337.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.038 of the MODG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with 21.18 million shares valued at $323.98 million to account for 11.5396 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 15.25 million shares representing 8.3097 and valued at over $233.3 million, while SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.7578 of the shares totaling 10.57 million with a market value of $161.65 million.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hickey Glenn F., the company’s EVP & Pres., Callaway Golf. SEC filings show that Hickey Glenn F. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $6.86 per share for a total of $68600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that BREWER OLIVER G III (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $6.40 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the MODG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, FLEISCHER RUSSELL L (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $6.41 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 116,187 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG).

