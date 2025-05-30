Which Institutions Own Shares In United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)?

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) is 35.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $3.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -16.39% and -12.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 55.64% off its SMA200. UAMY registered 736.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 242.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7378 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.54215.

The stock witnessed a -27.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.18%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $283.01M and $19.11M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.75. Profit margin for the company is -4.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 779.77% and -37.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.63%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 412.50% this year

97.0 institutions hold shares in United States Antimony Corp (UAMY), with institutional investors hold 29.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.11M, and float is at 89.95M with Short Float at 8.79%. Institutions hold 22.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 3.75 million shares valued at $1.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.4593 of the UAMY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 1.55 million shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 1.4292 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP which holds 1.33 million shares representing 1.2254 and valued at over $0.45 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.7176 of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $0.26 million.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EVANS GARY C, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that EVANS GARY C bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 ’24 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

United States Antimony Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 ’24 that MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR (Director) bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 ’24 and was made at $1.46 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the UAMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, MCMANUS MICHAEL A JR (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $28250.0. The insider now directly holds 268,333 shares of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY).