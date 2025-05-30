Who are the Institutional Holders in Agilon Health Inc (AGL)?

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) is 17.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is -22.98% and -42.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing -5.11% at the moment leaves the stock -32.38% off its SMA200. AGL registered -63.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8488 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.29765.

The stock witnessed a -41.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.43%, and is -5.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $923.12M and $5.99B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.67% and -71.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year

272.0 institutions hold shares in Agilon Health Inc (AGL), with institutional investors hold 99.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 413.02M, and float is at 302.78M with Short Float at 7.33%. Institutions hold 97.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with over 100.0 million shares valued at $654.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.3149 of the AGL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 56.93 million shares valued at $372.3 million to account for 13.8418 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 56.41 million shares representing 13.7168 and valued at over $368.94 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 13.4653 of the shares totaling 55.38 million with a market value of $362.18 million.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McLoughlin Karen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McLoughlin Karen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 ’24 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $55085.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73166.0 shares.

Agilon Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 ’24 that Battaglia Silvana (Director) bought a total of 25,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 ’24 and was made at $2.01 per share for $50269.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66144.0 shares of the AGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25 ’24, MCKENZIE DIANA (Director) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $2.28 for $28474.0. The insider now directly holds 51,319 shares of Agilon Health Inc (AGL).