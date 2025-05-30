Who are the Institutional Holders in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is -15.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.35 and a high of $63.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $46.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $47.85, the stock is 0.96% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -11.66% off its SMA200. BMY registered 16.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.519 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.1643.

The stock witnessed a -2.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.62%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) has around 34100 employees, a market worth around $97.38B and $47.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.97 and Fwd P/E is 7.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.60% and -24.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.35%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 497.06% this year

3142.0 institutions hold shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY), with institutional investors hold 82.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.04B, and float is at 2.03B with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 82.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 186.57 million shares valued at $7.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2043 of the BMY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 158.66 million shares valued at $6.59 billion to account for 7.8273 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 91.45 million shares representing 4.5114 and valued at over $3.8 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.6818 of the shares totaling 74.63 million with a market value of $3.1 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hickey Benjamin, the company’s President, RayzeBio Org. SEC filings show that Hickey Benjamin sold 97 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $38.01 per share for a total of $3702.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 ’25 that Hirawat Samit (EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev.) bought a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 ’25 and was made at $47.58 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83513.0 shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, BOERNER CHRISTOPHER S. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $55.05 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 104,626 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY).