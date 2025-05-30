Who are the Institutional Holders in Conoco Phillips (COP)?

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is -13.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.88 and a high of $118.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $84.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $85.60, the stock is -3.88% and -6.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -15.47% off its SMA200. COP registered -26.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.9916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.2671.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.09%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Conoco Phillips (COP) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $108.06B and $57.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.87 and Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is 16.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.76%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.82% this year

2943.0 institutions hold shares in Conoco Phillips (COP), with institutional investors hold 84.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 84.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 108.92 million shares valued at $12.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3238 of the COP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 96.95 million shares valued at $11.09 billion to account for 8.2993 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 56.27 million shares representing 4.8165 and valued at over $6.44 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.7768 of the shares totaling 44.12 million with a market value of $5.05 billion.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murti Arjun N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murti Arjun N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 ’24 at a price of $95.87 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21500.0 shares.

Conoco Phillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 ’24 that WALKER R A (Director) bought a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 ’24 and was made at $97.80 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38000.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13 ’24, LEACH TIMOTHY A (Director) disposed off 55,500 shares at an average price of $108.11 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds 455,909 shares of Conoco Phillips (COP).