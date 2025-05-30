rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Conoco Phillips (COP)?

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) is -13.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.88 and a high of $118.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $84.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $85.60, the stock is -3.88% and -6.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.99 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -15.47% off its SMA200. COP registered -26.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.9916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.2671.

The stock witnessed a -6.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.09%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Conoco Phillips (COP) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $108.06B and $57.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.87 and Fwd P/E is 12.14. Profit margin for the company is 16.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.76%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.82% this year

2943.0 institutions hold shares in Conoco Phillips (COP), with institutional investors hold 84.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.26B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 84.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 108.92 million shares valued at $12.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3238 of the COP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 96.95 million shares valued at $11.09 billion to account for 8.2993 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 56.27 million shares representing 4.8165 and valued at over $6.44 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.7768 of the shares totaling 44.12 million with a market value of $5.05 billion.

Conoco Phillips (COP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murti Arjun N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murti Arjun N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 ’24 at a price of $95.87 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21500.0 shares.

Conoco Phillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 ’24 that WALKER R A (Director) bought a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 ’24 and was made at $97.80 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38000.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13 ’24, LEACH TIMOTHY A (Director) disposed off 55,500 shares at an average price of $108.11 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds 455,909 shares of Conoco Phillips (COP).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.