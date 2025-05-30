Who are the Institutional Holders in D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)?

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) is 93.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $19.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28%.

Currently trading at $16.27, the stock is 31.27% and 73.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66.4 million and changing -7.29% at the moment leaves the stock 218.55% off its SMA200. QBTS registered 1233.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 455.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.3972 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.107445.

The stock witnessed a 132.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 192.63%, and is 5.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $4.75B and $21.36M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -617.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 2067.89% and -17.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.90% this year

326.0 institutions hold shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS), with institutional investors hold 32.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 287.83M, and float is at 276.11M with Short Float at 18.85%. Institutions hold 31.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with over 59.43 million shares valued at $67.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.5252 of the QBTS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.21 million shares valued at $7.08 million to account for 3.6098 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 3.65 million shares representing 2.118 and valued at over $4.16 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.164 of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $2.28 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nguyen Diane, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Nguyen Diane sold 85,762 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $18.77 per share for a total of $1.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

D-Wave Quantum Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Biscay Roger (Director) sold a total of 96,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $17.86 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the QBTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Biscay Roger (Director) disposed off 15,675 shares at an average price of $16.58 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 203,147 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS).