Who are the Institutional Holders in Elong Power Holding Ltd (ELPW)?

Elong Power Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: ELPW) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELPW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07%.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is -68.82% and -49.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.28 million and changing -59.14% at the moment leaves the stock -70.42% off its SMA200. ELPW registered -86.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.84968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.845065.

The stock witnessed a -51.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.63%, and is -68.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.91% over the week and 25.77% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.60. Distance from 52-week low is 155.27% and -88.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.74%).

The shares outstanding are 6.00M, and float is at 1.28M with Short Float at 11.71%.