rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) is -8.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.37 and a high of $125.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4%.

Currently trading at $68.67, the stock is 8.57% and 12.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. EL registered -45.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.245 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.15215.

The stock witnessed a 15.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.89%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $24.70B and $14.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.21. Profit margin for the company is -5.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.97% and -45.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.54%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.94% this year

1258.0 institutions hold shares in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL), with institutional investors hold 94.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.21M, and float is at 233.09M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 93.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.33 million shares valued at $2.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9346 of the EL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.84 million shares valued at $1.58 billion to account for 4.1298 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.66 million shares representing 2.6885 and valued at over $1.03 billion, while EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.2044 of the shares totaling 7.92 million with a market value of $842.98 million.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Insider Activity

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 ’25 that FRIBOURG PAUL J (Director) bought a total of 45,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 ’25 and was made at $65.00 per share for $2.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05 ’25, Shrivastava Akhil (EVP & CFO) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $65.79 for $46053.0. The insider now directly holds 2,381 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.