Who are the Institutional Holders in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) is -8.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.37 and a high of $125.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EL stock was last observed hovering at around $66.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4%.

Currently trading at $68.67, the stock is 8.57% and 12.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. EL registered -45.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.245 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.15215.

The stock witnessed a 15.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.89%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) has around 62000 employees, a market worth around $24.70B and $14.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.21. Profit margin for the company is -5.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.97% and -45.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.54%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.94% this year

1258.0 institutions hold shares in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL), with institutional investors hold 94.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.21M, and float is at 233.09M with Short Float at 4.41%. Institutions hold 93.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.33 million shares valued at $2.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.9346 of the EL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.84 million shares valued at $1.58 billion to account for 4.1298 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.66 million shares representing 2.6885 and valued at over $1.03 billion, while EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.2044 of the shares totaling 7.92 million with a market value of $842.98 million.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Insider Activity

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 ’25 that FRIBOURG PAUL J (Director) bought a total of 45,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 ’25 and was made at $65.00 per share for $2.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the EL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05 ’25, Shrivastava Akhil (EVP & CFO) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $65.79 for $46053.0. The insider now directly holds 2,381 shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL).