Who are the Institutional Holders in fuboTV Inc (FUBO)?

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) is 187.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUBO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.62, the stock is 19.51% and 20.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.18 million and changing -3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 46.42% off its SMA200. FUBO registered 189.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 154.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0014 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4724.

The stock witnessed a 16.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.84%, and is 17.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $1.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.85. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.09% and -43.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.33%).

with sales reaching $353.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.24% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.68% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.57% in year-over-year returns.

292.0 institutions hold shares in fuboTV Inc (FUBO), with institutional investors hold 41.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 341.54M, and float is at 329.51M with Short Float at 10.24%. Institutions hold 40.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.17 million shares valued at $27.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1225 of the FUBO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.92 million shares valued at $20.98 million to account for 5.4361 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MARSHALL WACE, LLP which holds 8.37 million shares representing 2.6903 and valued at over $10.38 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.1856 of the shares totaling 6.8 million with a market value of $8.44 million.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Janedis John, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Janedis John sold 25,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 ’25 at a price of $4.16 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10 ’25, Horihuela Alberto (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,868 shares at an average price of $5.98 for $35091.0. The insider now directly holds 1,446,730 shares of fuboTV Inc (FUBO).