Who are the Institutional Holders in Genprex Inc (GNPX)?

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) is -60.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is 20.13% and 15.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.53 million and changing 18.89% at the moment leaves the stock -51.53% off its SMA200. GNPX registered -84.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28844 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.68708.

The stock witnessed a 18.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.20%, and is 19.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Genprex Inc (GNPX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $9.26M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.88% and -91.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-501.16%).

26.0 institutions hold shares in Genprex Inc (GNPX), with institutional investors hold 1.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.82M, and float is at 27.06M with Short Float at 5.41%. Institutions hold 1.03% of the Float.