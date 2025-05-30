Who are the Institutional Holders in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)?

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) is -68.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 91.55% and 58.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 630.81 million and changing 135.74% at the moment leaves the stock -60.43% off its SMA200. HBIO registered -78.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4246 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6937.

The stock witnessed a 81.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.15%, and is 105.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.15% over the week and 21.03% over the month.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $29.63M and $91.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is -63.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.25% and -81.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-263.09%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.67% this year

124.0 institutions hold shares in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO), with institutional investors hold 77.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.21M, and float is at 37.41M with Short Float at 5.23%. Institutions hold 71.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.84 million shares valued at $8.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.5392 of the HBIO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 2.77 million shares valued at $7.9 million to account for 6.3752 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC which holds 2.56 million shares representing 5.8812 and valued at over $7.29 million, while AMH EQUITY LTD holds 5.0589 of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $6.27 million.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green James W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Green James W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 ’24 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $29100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.11 million shares.

Harvard Bioscience Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’24 that Green James W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’24 and was made at $3.07 per share for $61400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.1 million shares of the HBIO stock.