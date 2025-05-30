rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)?

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) is -68.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 91.55% and 58.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 630.81 million and changing 135.74% at the moment leaves the stock -60.43% off its SMA200. HBIO registered -78.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4246 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6937.

The stock witnessed a 81.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.15%, and is 105.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.15% over the week and 21.03% over the month.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $29.63M and $91.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is -63.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.25% and -81.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-263.09%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.67% this year

124.0 institutions hold shares in Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO), with institutional investors hold 77.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.21M, and float is at 37.41M with Short Float at 5.23%. Institutions hold 71.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.84 million shares valued at $8.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.5392 of the HBIO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 2.77 million shares valued at $7.9 million to account for 6.3752 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARVEY PARTNERS, LLC which holds 2.56 million shares representing 5.8812 and valued at over $7.29 million, while AMH EQUITY LTD holds 5.0589 of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $6.27 million.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green James W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Green James W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 ’24 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $29100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.11 million shares.

Harvard Bioscience Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’24 that Green James W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’24 and was made at $3.07 per share for $61400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.1 million shares of the HBIO stock.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.