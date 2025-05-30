rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC)?

Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC) is -13.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.64 and a high of $23.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $17.52, the stock is 0.83% and -4.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.77 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -14.68% off its SMA200. DOC registered -7.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.3976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.56935.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.18%, and is 4.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) has around 387 employees, a market worth around $12.45B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.15 and Fwd P/E is 53.62. Profit margin for the company is 9.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.32% and -24.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.64%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.39% this year

1104.0 institutions hold shares in Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC), with institutional investors hold 97.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 699.49M, and float is at 691.95M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 97.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 112.91 million shares valued at $2.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.0633 of the DOC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 77.04 million shares valued at $1.51 billion to account for 10.9595 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 47.41 million shares representing 6.7451 and valued at over $929.29 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 3.1709 of the shares totaling 22.29 million with a market value of $436.87 million.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thompson Tommy G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thompson Tommy G bought 5,777 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $17.27 per share for a total of $99769.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Healthpeak Properties Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that Thompson Tommy G (Director) bought a total of 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $17.36 per share for $98974.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the DOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Brinker Scott M (President and CEO) acquired 2,750 shares at an average price of $17.39 for $47822.0. The insider now directly holds 204,613 shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC).

