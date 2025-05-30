Who are the Institutional Holders in Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) is 116.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.47 and a high of $72.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMS stock was last observed hovering at around $53.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94%.

Currently trading at $52.40, the stock is -2.66% and 32.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.77 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 73.40% off its SMA200. HIMS registered 210.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.4574 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.21945.

The stock witnessed a 49.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.75%, and is -9.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has around 1637 employees, a market worth around $11.73B and $1.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.27 and Fwd P/E is 54.36. Profit margin for the company is 9.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.01% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.57% this year

579.0 institutions hold shares in Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), with institutional investors hold 83.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.21M, and float is at 200.62M with Short Float at 31.07%. Institutions hold 74.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.47 million shares valued at $332.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6746 of the HIMS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.57 million shares valued at $294.25 million to account for 6.7907 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 6.04 million shares representing 2.814 and valued at over $121.94 million, while holds 2.4507 of the shares totaling 5.26 million with a market value of $106.19 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boughton Soleil, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Boughton Soleil sold 3,233 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $55.87 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 ’25 that Becklund Irene (PAO) sold a total of 5,071 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 ’25 and was made at $53.51 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HIMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Melissa Baird (Officer) Proposed Sale 33,333 shares at an average price of $53.36 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS).