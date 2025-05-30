Who are the Institutional Holders in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is 4.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.12 and a high of $38.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $33.45, the stock is -0.40% and -2.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -1.62% off its SMA200. KDP registered -2.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.1344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.0003.

The stock witnessed a -2.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.48%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.17% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has around 29400 employees, a market worth around $45.43B and $15.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.30 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 9.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.06% and -12.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.98%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.17% this year

1213.0 institutions hold shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP), with institutional investors hold 91.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 87.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 110.82 million shares valued at $3.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1748 of the KDP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 95.28 million shares valued at $3.18 billion to account for 7.0284 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 93.08 million shares representing 6.8662 and valued at over $3.11 billion, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.6222 of the shares totaling 89.77 million with a market value of $3.0 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeNooyer Mary Beth, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that DeNooyer Mary Beth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $33.21 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that DeNooyer Mary Beth (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $34.11 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, Stephens Angela A. (Senior VP & Controller) disposed off 14,500 shares at an average price of $34.24 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 62,411 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP).