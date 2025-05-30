Who are the Institutional Holders in Moderna Inc (MRNA)?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is -35.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.15 and a high of $158.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $26.93, the stock is 4.34% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.08 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock -39.45% off its SMA200. MRNA registered -83.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.1579 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.4772.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.38%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $10.41B and $3.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -105.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.33% and -83.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.36% this year

1079.0 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc (MRNA), with institutional investors hold 79.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 387.00M, and float is at 342.49M with Short Float at 19.64%. Institutions hold 73.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 43.45 million shares valued at $5.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3149 of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 39.56 million shares valued at $4.7 billion to account for 10.3028 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 25.56 million shares representing 6.6569 and valued at over $3.04 billion, while FMR LLC holds 5.5108 of the shares totaling 21.16 million with a market value of $2.51 billion.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bancel Stephane, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bancel Stephane bought 160,314 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $31.22 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.21 million shares.

Moderna Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that SAGAN PAUL (Director) bought a total of 31,620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $31.76 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09 ’24, Klinger Shannon Thyme (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 529 shares at an average price of $44.68 for $23637.0. The insider now directly holds 20,446 shares of Moderna Inc (MRNA).