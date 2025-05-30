Who are the Institutional Holders in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)?

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is 23.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.35 and a high of $83.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.02%.

Currently trading at $75.85, the stock is -2.37% and 7.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.68 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 14.64% off its SMA200. NTNX registered 4.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.857 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.16387.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has around 7150 employees, a market worth around $20.23B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10534.72 and Fwd P/E is 40.56. Profit margin for the company is 0.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.97% and -9.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.14%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year

819.0 institutions hold shares in Nutanix Inc (NTNX), with institutional investors hold 87.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.66M, and float is at 254.50M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 87.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 36.57 million shares valued at $2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9431 of the NTNX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 25.26 million shares valued at $1.44 billion to account for 10.3206 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 16.58 million shares representing 6.7736 and valued at over $942.45 million, while GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP holds 4.1267 of the shares totaling 10.1 million with a market value of $574.17 million.

Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that RAMASWAMI RAJIV sold 61,057 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $79.00 per share for a total of $4.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, RAMASWAMI RAJIV (President and CEO) disposed off 7,740 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 558,366 shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX).