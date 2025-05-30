Who are the Institutional Holders in Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)?

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) is -15.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.54 and a high of $3.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NUVB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.26, the stock is 2.29% and 10.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.05 million and changing 2.73% at the moment leaves the stock -7.09% off its SMA200. NUVB registered -26.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0392 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4324.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.72%, and is 11.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $769.00M and $10.96M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5534.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.75% and -43.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-143.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 69.68% this year

211.0 institutions hold shares in Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB), with institutional investors hold 76.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.84M, and float is at 226.75M with Short Float at 16.68%. Institutions hold 61.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 28.82 million shares valued at $84.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7767 of the NUVB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with 19.21 million shares valued at $56.09 million to account for 7.8491 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 16.24 million shares representing 6.6343 and valued at over $47.41 million, while OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 5.4245 of the shares totaling 13.28 million with a market value of $38.77 million.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liu Dongfang, the company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Liu Dongfang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $50024.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07 ’25, Hung David (PRESIDENT AND CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.62 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 58,781,054 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB).