Who are the Institutional Holders in Ocugen Inc (OCGN)?

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is 3.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 7.68% and 16.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing -5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -2.87% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -52.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71782 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.85886.

The stock witnessed a 14.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.71%, and is 0.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $243.61M and $4.52M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1160.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.98% and -57.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.69%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year

143.0 institutions hold shares in Ocugen Inc (OCGN), with institutional investors hold 26.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.03M, and float is at 286.77M with Short Float at 24.27%. Institutions hold 26.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.92 million shares valued at $27.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.9632 of the OCGN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.52 million shares valued at $24.06 million to account for 6.0311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 14.78 million shares representing 5.7418 and valued at over $22.9 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.2945 of the shares totaling 5.9 million with a market value of $9.15 million.

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fernandes Prabhavathi, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fernandes Prabhavathi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 ’24 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $9095.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Ocugen Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 ’24 that Castillo Kirsten (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 ’24 and was made at $0.91 per share for $22848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75000.0 shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16 ’24, RAMESH KUMAR (Director) Proposed Sale 116,705 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Ocugen Inc (OCGN).