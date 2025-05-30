Who are the Institutional Holders in Pfizer Inc (PFE)?

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is -11.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.92 and a high of $31.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $23.45, the stock is 1.41% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.05 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -10.91% off its SMA200. PFE registered -18.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.4648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.3221.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.15%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) has around 81000 employees, a market worth around $133.32B and $62.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.00 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 12.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.12% and -25.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.32%).

with sales reaching $13.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.48% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.87% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.07% in year-over-year returns.

3690.0 institutions hold shares in Pfizer Inc (PFE), with institutional investors hold 67.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.68B, and float is at 5.67B with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 67.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 511.4 million shares valued at $14.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0258 of the PFE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 424.38 million shares valued at $11.87 billion to account for 7.4899 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 287.06 million shares representing 5.0663 and valued at over $8.03 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 2.9354 of the shares totaling 166.32 million with a market value of $4.65 billion.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, DAMICO JENNIFER B. (SVP & Controller) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $25.93 for $64825.0. The insider now directly holds 11,850 shares of Pfizer Inc (PFE).