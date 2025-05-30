Who are the Institutional Holders in Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) is -36.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $5.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QSI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is 15.13% and 27.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.25 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock 23.31% off its SMA200. QSI registered 5.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3383 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.386765.

The stock witnessed a 44.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.67%, and is 15.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $313.79M and $3.44M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2925.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.37% and -70.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.66% this year

163.0 institutions hold shares in Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI), with institutional investors hold 36.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.56M, and float is at 136.00M with Short Float at 17.28%. Institutions hold 31.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 12.41 million shares valued at $13.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.7431 of the QSI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. with 7.86 million shares valued at $8.26 million to account for 5.5398 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC. which holds 7.86 million shares representing 5.5398 and valued at over $8.1 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.9323 of the shares totaling 7.0 million with a market value of $7.35 million.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hawkins Jeffrey Alan, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Hawkins Jeffrey Alan sold 23,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $32846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Quantum-Si Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that LaPointe Christian (General Counsel & Corp. Secr.) sold a total of 4,896 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $1.39 per share for $6783.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the QSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Keyes Jeffry R. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,626 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $11951.0. The insider now directly holds 1,188,194 shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI).