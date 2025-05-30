Who are the Institutional Holders in Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)?

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) is -13.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $21.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGTI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01%.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is 14.28% and 33.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.21 million and changing -7.13% at the moment leaves the stock 95.56% off its SMA200. RGTI registered 1128.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 655.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.856 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72429.

The stock witnessed a 48.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.76%, and is 19.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $9.21M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1493.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 1892.42% and -38.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.49%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.30% this year

377.0 institutions hold shares in Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI), with institutional investors hold 31.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.97M, and float is at 273.37M with Short Float at 19.93%. Institutions hold 30.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with over 21.58 million shares valued at $23.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5549 of the RGTI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.91 million shares valued at $9.53 million to account for 5.1824 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AMERICAN ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 8.44 million shares representing 4.9093 and valued at over $9.03 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.4212 of the shares totaling 5.88 million with a market value of $6.29 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rivas David, the company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Rivas David sold 44,815 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $11.89 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Rivas David (Officer) Proposed Sale 44,815 shares at an average price of $11.92 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI).