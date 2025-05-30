Who are the Institutional Holders in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)?

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) is 2.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -10.00% and -16.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -3.98% off its SMA200. SENS registered 20.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63618 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.55605.

The stock witnessed a -28.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.39%, and is 6.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $402.72M and $23.68M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -312.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.56% and -61.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-97.59%).

with sales reaching $5.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.41% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.71% in year-over-year returns.

162.0 institutions hold shares in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS), with institutional investors hold 12.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 754.29M, and float is at 697.98M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 10.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.19 million shares valued at $9.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.7607 of the SENS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.32 million shares valued at $3.32 million to account for 1.3495 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 7.0 million shares representing 1.1353 and valued at over $2.79 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.9178 of the shares totaling 5.66 million with a market value of $2.26 million.

Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROEDER DOUGLAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROEDER DOUGLAS A bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 ’24 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

Senseonics Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 ’24 that ROEDER DOUGLAS A (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 ’24 and was made at $0.50 per share for $12500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the SENS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12 ’24, Sullivan Frederick T. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 124,933 shares at an average price of $0.38 for $47475.0. The insider now directly holds 2,478,844 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS).