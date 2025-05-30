Who are the Institutional Holders in SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)?

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) is -46.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $24.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOUN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $10.53, the stock is 4.03% and 13.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.22 million and changing -4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 10.08% off its SMA200. SOUN registered 108.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.2692 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.56615.

The stock witnessed a 11.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.33%, and is 11.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has around 842 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $102.23M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -184.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.65% and -57.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.36% this year

495.0 institutions hold shares in SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN), with institutional investors hold 45.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 368.87M, and float is at 359.76M with Short Float at 31.48%. Institutions hold 44.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.69 million shares valued at $89.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.8376 of the SOUN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.44 million shares valued at $84.7 million to account for 6.4622 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.15 million shares representing 2.1561 and valued at over $28.26 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.9863 of the shares totaling 6.59 million with a market value of $26.04 million.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 44,157 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that HOM JAMES MING (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 3,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $10.00 per share for $38150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.64 million shares of the SOUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, JAMES M HOM (Director) Proposed Sale 3,815 shares at an average price of $8.98 for $34259.0. The insider now directly holds shares of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN).