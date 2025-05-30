Who are the Institutional Holders in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)?

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) is -23.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.35 and a high of $15.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDOC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is -2.01% and -5.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.43 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock -21.99% off its SMA200. TDOC registered -39.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.4022 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.94805.

The stock witnessed a -4.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.53%, and is 0.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $2.55B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.92% and -54.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.27%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.71% this year

533.0 institutions hold shares in Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), with institutional investors hold 74.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 175.34M, and float is at 173.66M with Short Float at 12.44%. Institutions hold 74.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 21.61 million shares valued at $211.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6952 of the TDOC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.22 million shares valued at $168.38 million to account for 10.1136 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 7.48 million shares representing 4.3948 and valued at over $73.17 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4188 of the shares totaling 5.82 million with a market value of $56.92 million.

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murthy Mala, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Murthy Mala sold 7,494 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 ’25 at a price of $6.81 per share for a total of $51012.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20 ’25, Murthy Mala (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 20,586 shares at an average price of $8.42 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 116,309 shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC).