Who are the Institutional Holders in Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is -49.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.35 and a high of $20.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -3.04% and -10.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 5.81% at the moment leaves the stock -48.43% off its SMA200. TROX registered -73.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7036 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.88915.

The stock witnessed a -7.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.11%, and is 4.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $808.16M and $3.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is -4.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.24% and -75.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 338.30% this year

295.0 institutions hold shares in Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), with institutional investors hold 97.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.46M, and float is at 114.96M with Short Float at 6.68%. Institutions hold 72.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 22.73 million shares valued at $356.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.3764 of the TROX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.48 million shares valued at $195.88 million to account for 7.8956 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 9.38 million shares representing 5.9301 and valued at over $147.12 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.6665 of the shares totaling 8.96 million with a market value of $140.58 million.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Neuman Jeffrey N, the company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that Neuman Jeffrey N bought 10,266 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $4.89 per share for a total of $50196.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10266.0 shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 ’25 that Jones Stephen J (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 ’25 and was made at $7.17 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the TROX stock.

