Who are the Institutional Holders in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is -2.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $8.84, the stock is -0.75% and 1.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.79 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.92% off its SMA200. VLY registered 20.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.687 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.20095.

The stock witnessed a 1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.82%, and is 2.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3732 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $3.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.63% and -20.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.45% this year

496.0 institutions hold shares in Valley National Bancorp (VLY), with institutional investors hold 86.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 560.03M, and float is at 478.44M with Short Float at 5.47%. Institutions hold 85.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 71.14 million shares valued at $496.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.9723 of the VLY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 45.55 million shares valued at $317.93 million to account for 8.9463 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 26.54 million shares representing 5.2134 and valued at over $187.85 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.0522 of the shares totaling 25.72 million with a market value of $179.54 million.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

Valley National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that EFRAT EYAL (Director) bought a total of 196 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $9.16 per share for $1795.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1848.0 shares of the VLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22 ’25, MENDELSON AVNER (Former Director) Proposed Sale 94,363 shares at an average price of $8.25 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY).