Who are the Institutional Holders in Viatris Inc (VTRS)?

Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS) is -29.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $13.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $8.83, the stock is 1.86% and 5.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.1 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -18.32% off its SMA200. VTRS registered -15.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.3946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.81035.

The stock witnessed a 5.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.35%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $10.36B and $14.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.62. Profit margin for the company is -26.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.91% and -34.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.63%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.86% this year

1370.0 institutions hold shares in Viatris Inc (VTRS), with institutional investors hold 85.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 85.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 140.32 million shares valued at $1.49 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7809 of the VTRS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 92.67 million shares valued at $985.06 million to account for 7.78 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 62.11 million shares representing 5.2145 and valued at over $660.23 million, while DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS holds 4.8305 of the shares totaling 57.54 million with a market value of $611.61 million.

Viatris Inc (VTRS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Scott Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Scott Andrew bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $8.94 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Viatris Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 ’24 that Campbell Paul sold a total of 26,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 ’24 and was made at $12.88 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the VTRS stock.

