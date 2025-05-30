Who is the Top Investor In Antero Resources Corp (AR)?

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) is 10.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.53 and a high of $42.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $38.84, the stock is 0.88% and 3.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.87 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 16.14% off its SMA200. AR registered 16.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.3706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.44365.

The stock witnessed a 7.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.16%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) has around 616 employees, a market worth around $12.06B and $4.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.63 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.34% and -8.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 801.97% this year

719.0 institutions hold shares in Antero Resources Corp (AR), with institutional investors hold 94.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.58M, and float is at 288.75M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 88.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 43.59 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.0244 of the AR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 29.49 million shares valued at $962.16 million to account for 9.4872 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 25.63 million shares representing 8.2454 and valued at over $836.22 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.4005 of the shares totaling 16.79 million with a market value of $547.69 million.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schultz Yvette K, the company’s See Remarks. SEC filings show that Schultz Yvette K sold 25,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $39.86 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 1,061,987 shares at an average price of $40.82 for $43.35 million. The insider now directly holds 38,013 shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR).