Who is the Top Investor In APA Corporation (APA)?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -24.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $33.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $17.34, the stock is 2.40% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -21.56% off its SMA200. APA registered -40.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.3358 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.1072.

The stock witnessed a 6.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.08%, and is 3.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

APA Corporation (APA) has around 2305 employees, a market worth around $6.26B and $10.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 6.04. Profit margin for the company is 9.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.65% and -48.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.55%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.38% this year

850.0 institutions hold shares in APA Corporation (APA), with institutional investors hold 94.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 361.44M, and float is at 353.45M with Short Float at 11.45%. Institutions hold 94.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 49.79 million shares valued at $1.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.4199 of the APA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 32.12 million shares valued at $945.67 million to account for 8.6582 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC which holds 27.06 million shares representing 7.294 and valued at over $796.66 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 7.0132 of the shares totaling 26.02 million with a market value of $766.0 million.

APA Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Joung Chansoo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Joung Chansoo bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $18.25 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

APA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 ’24 that Ellis Juliet S (Director) bought a total of 4,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 ’24 and was made at $22.78 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12436.0 shares of the APA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28 ’24, LANNIE P ANTHONY (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 89,501 shares at an average price of $23.97 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds shares of APA Corporation (APA).