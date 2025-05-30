Who is the Top Investor In Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR)?

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) is -18.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.06 and a high of $80.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRBR stock was last observed hovering at around $60.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.34%.

Currently trading at $61.71, the stock is -5.44% and -12.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock -10.75% off its SMA200. BRBR registered 5.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.4128 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.14135.

The stock witnessed a -19.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.41%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $7.84B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.79 and Fwd P/E is 24.47. Profit margin for the company is 12.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.40% and -23.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.85% this year

669.0 institutions hold shares in Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR), with institutional investors hold 102.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.30M, and float is at 125.32M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 101.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.49 million shares valued at $770.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.375 of the BRBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.69 million shares valued at $667.8 million to account for 8.9901 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WASATCH ADVISORS LP which holds 6.21 million shares representing 4.7743 and valued at over $354.65 million, while FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC holds 3.1542 of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $234.3 million.

Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORNILLE DOUGLAS J, the company’s CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER PNC. SEC filings show that CORNILLE DOUGLAS J sold 3,192 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 ’25 at a price of $75.13 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57836.0 shares.

Bellring Brands Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that SINGH ROBIN (CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFFCR PNC) sold a total of 4,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $75.14 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30079.0 shares of the BRBR stock.

