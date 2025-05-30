Who is the Top Investor In Beyond Inc (BYON)?

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) is 34.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYON stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.61, the stock is 22.74% and 37.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -5.93% off its SMA200. BYON registered -58.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.0265.

The stock witnessed a 59.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.61%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.74% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Beyond Inc (BYON) has around 610 employees, a market worth around $381.26M and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.72% and -59.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-150.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.61% this year

237.0 institutions hold shares in Beyond Inc (BYON), with institutional investors hold 59.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.83M, and float is at 56.61M with Short Float at 15.06%. Institutions hold 58.45% of the Float.

Beyond Inc (BYON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEMONIS MARCUS, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD. SEC filings show that LEMONIS MARCUS bought 19,193 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $5.03 per share for a total of $96541.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Beyond Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 ’24 that LEMONIS MARCUS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) bought a total of 71,428 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 ’24 and was made at $7.00 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the BYON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27 ’24, LEMONIS MARCUS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) acquired 156,985 shares at an average price of $6.37 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 365,530 shares of Beyond Inc (BYON).