Who is the Top Investor In BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) is 21.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $39.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11%.

Currently trading at $33.37, the stock is -3.61% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 11.11% off its SMA200. BBIO registered 19.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.5331 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.034624.

The stock witnessed a -8.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.57%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $6.34B and $127.42M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -524.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.35% and -15.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.16%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.23% this year

408.0 institutions hold shares in BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO), with institutional investors hold 103.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.83M, and float is at 160.74M with Short Float at 13.93%. Institutions hold 98.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with over 31.06 million shares valued at $786.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.5582 of the BBIO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with 25.12 million shares valued at $636.31 million to account for 13.3917 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 14.05 million shares representing 7.4924 and valued at over $356.01 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.636 of the shares totaling 12.45 million with a market value of $315.31 million.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kumar Neil, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kumar Neil sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $33.40 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.8 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Kumar Neil (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 26,156 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $33.33 per share for $0.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the BBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, NEIL KUMAR (Director) Proposed Sale 26,156 shares at an average price of $33.84 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO).