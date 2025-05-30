Who is the Top Investor In Celestica, Inc (CLS)?

Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) is 26.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.25 and a high of $144.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLS stock was last observed hovering at around $118.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75%.

Currently trading at $116.37, the stock is 9.03% and 25.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 37.47% off its SMA200. CLS registered 97.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.8724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.65415.

The stock witnessed a 33.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) has around 26865 employees, a market worth around $13.38B and $10.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.51 and Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is 4.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.12% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 29.77% this year

692.0 institutions hold shares in Celestica, Inc (CLS), with institutional investors hold 77.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.60M, and float is at 114.39M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 76.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 9.25 million shares valued at $529.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7886 of the CLS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 7.49 million shares valued at $429.52 million to account for 6.3065 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. which holds 5.32 million shares representing 4.4787 and valued at over $304.73 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.7246 of the shares totaling 4.42 million with a market value of $253.68 million.

Celestica, Inc (CLS) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07 ’25, Cooper Todd C (President) disposed off 65,000 shares at an average price of $129.78 for $8.44 million. The insider now directly holds 110,426 shares of Celestica, Inc (CLS).