Who is the Top Investor In Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG)?

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) is 9.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.69 and a high of $35.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRBG stock was last observed hovering at around $32.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $32.67, the stock is 2.48% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 6.62% off its SMA200. CRBG registered 6.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.4692 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.6402.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.95%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $17.96B and $15.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.02 and Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.38%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.91% and -7.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.97%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.58% this year

579.0 institutions hold shares in Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG), with institutional investors hold 104.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 553.10M, and float is at 373.91M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 104.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. with over 294.2 million shares valued at $8.57 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 48.1039 of the CRBG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKSTONE INC. with 61.96 million shares valued at $1.8 billion to account for 10.1312 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 23.44 million shares representing 3.8328 and valued at over $682.61 million, while HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P holds 3.821 of the shares totaling 23.37 million with a market value of $680.51 million.

Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 13,386,629 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $32.15 per share for a total of $430.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113.9 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28 ’25, Corebridge Financial, Inc. () disposed off 140,001 shares at an average price of $33.98 for $4.76 million. The insider now directly holds 134,286 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG).