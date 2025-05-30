Who is the Top Investor In DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is -13.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $28.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $16.33, the stock is 4.25% and 11.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -16.35% off its SMA200. XRAY registered -40.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.5226.

The stock witnessed a 17.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.78%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $3.25B and $3.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.97. Profit margin for the company is -24.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.29% and -42.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.60%).

with sales reaching $927.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.38% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.07% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.77% in year-over-year returns.

506.0 institutions hold shares in DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY), with institutional investors hold 104.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.30M, and float is at 197.96M with Short Float at 4.81%. Institutions hold 104.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.73 million shares valued at $516.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0821 of the XRAY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.71 million shares valued at $466.1 million to account for 9.1008 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 13.07 million shares representing 6.357 and valued at over $325.57 million, while NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC holds 5.2918 of the shares totaling 10.88 million with a market value of $271.02 million.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCIER GREGORY T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCIER GREGORY T bought 15,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $16.51 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81971.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, LUCIER GREGORY T (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.37 for $91850.0. The insider now directly holds 71,730 shares of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY).