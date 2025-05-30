Who is the Top Investor In Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)?

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 20.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.49 and a high of $121.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $89.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24%.

Currently trading at $90.58, the stock is 4.29% and 14.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 21.96% off its SMA200. DLTR registered -21.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.1578 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.27135.

The stock witnessed a 11.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.81%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has around 214710 employees, a market worth around $19.04B and $27.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.02. Profit margin for the company is -10.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.74% and -25.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.56% this year

1029.0 institutions hold shares in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), with institutional investors hold 107.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.08M, and float is at 209.71M with Short Float at 7.02%. Institutions hold 107.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.53 million shares valued at $2.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.943 of the DLTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.43 million shares valued at $1.75 billion to account for 7.6402 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MANTLE RIDGE LP which holds 12.1 million shares representing 5.63 and valued at over $1.29 billion, while NOMURA HOLDINGS INC holds 5.0159 of the shares totaling 10.78 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Insider Activity

Dollar Tree Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 ’25 that Maheshwari Aditya (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,238 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 ’25 and was made at $74.70 per share for $92485.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4231.0 shares of the DLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15 ’25, Glendinning Stewart (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $72.83 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 49,353 shares of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR).