Who is the Top Investor In Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)?

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (NYSE: ELS) is -5.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.86 and a high of $76.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELS stock was last observed hovering at around $63.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $62.95, the stock is -1.72% and -2.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.33 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. ELS registered 1.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.8636 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.05375.

The stock witnessed a -1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 33.68 and Fwd P/E is 29.67. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -17.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

with sales reaching $382.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.07% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.61% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.53% in year-over-year returns.

784.0 institutions hold shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS), with institutional investors hold 100.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.14M, and float is at 186.34M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 99.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 24.92 million shares valued at $1.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.3734 of the ELS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.13 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 12.9483 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 10.69 million shares representing 5.7385 and valued at over $696.36 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.3481 of the shares totaling 9.96 million with a market value of $653.64 million.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seavey Paul, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Seavey Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $64.72 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78162.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12 ’24, Seavey Paul (Member of immediate family of ) Proposed Sale 59,985 shares at an average price of $71.30 for $4.28 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS).

