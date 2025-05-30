Who is the Top Investor In GE Vernova Inc (GEV)?

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) is 43.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $150.01 and a high of $487.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEV stock was last observed hovering at around $485.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.84%.

Currently trading at $471.17, the stock is 9.33% and 28.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.29 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 47.82% off its SMA200. GEV registered 165.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $368.0822 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $318.75656.

The stock witnessed a 26.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.41%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) has around 76800 employees, a market worth around $128.60B and $35.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.24 and Fwd P/E is 41.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.09% and -3.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.49%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1154.21% this year

2434.0 institutions hold shares in GE Vernova Inc (GEV), with institutional investors hold 78.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 272.93M, and float is at 272.69M with Short Float at 2.21%. Institutions hold 78.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.9 million shares valued at $4.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8165 of the GEV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 23.46 million shares valued at $4.02 billion to account for 8.5633 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 18.07 million shares representing 6.5952 and valued at over $3.1 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.7652 of the shares totaling 10.32 million with a market value of $1.77 billion.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zingoni Maria Victoria, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Power. SEC filings show that Zingoni Maria Victoria sold 18,803 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 ’25 at a price of $368.16 per share for a total of $6.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.