Who is the Top Investor In HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)?

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) is 4.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.66 and a high of $55.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $36.56, the stock is 4.38% and 13.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -4.63% off its SMA200. DINO registered -34.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.296 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.3335.

The stock witnessed a 19.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.88%, and is 4.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) has around 5297 employees, a market worth around $6.89B and $27.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.56. Profit margin for the company is -0.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.26% and -34.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.50% this year

703.0 institutions hold shares in HF Sinclair Corp (DINO), with institutional investors hold 94.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.41M, and float is at 171.64M with Short Float at 4.93%. Institutions hold 85.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.4 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1281 of the DINO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.89 million shares valued at $901.18 million to account for 8.822 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC which holds 12.3 million shares representing 6.422 and valued at over $656.01 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1992 of the shares totaling 8.04 million with a market value of $428.95 million.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fernandez Manuel J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fernandez Manuel J bought 635 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $31.48 per share for a total of $19990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14235.0 shares.

HF Sinclair Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that MYERS FRANKLIN (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $35.66 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19 ’24, Atanasov Atanas H (EVP and CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $33.77 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 78,927 shares of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO).