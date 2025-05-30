Who is the Top Investor In Home Depot, Inc (HD)?

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is -5.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $323.77 and a high of $439.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HD stock was last observed hovering at around $368.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $368.29, the stock is -0.19% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -4.91% off its SMA200. HD registered 13.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $361.269 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $387.3133.

The stock witnessed a 2.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.63%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) has around 470100 employees, a market worth around $366.05B and $162.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.99 and Fwd P/E is 22.58. Profit margin for the company is 8.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.75% and -16.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.23%).

with sales reaching $45.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.51% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.05% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.23% in year-over-year returns.

4885.0 institutions hold shares in Home Depot, Inc (HD), with institutional investors hold 74.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 995.00M, and float is at 993.21M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 74.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 94.15 million shares valued at $32.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5097 of the HD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 71.15 million shares valued at $24.49 billion to account for 7.1865 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 46.4 million shares representing 4.6864 and valued at over $15.97 billion, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 2.5355 of the shares totaling 25.1 million with a market value of $8.64 billion.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, the company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold 5,406 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $369.28 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17367.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Siddiqui Fahim (EVP and CIO) disposed off 2,600 shares at an average price of $367.14 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 7,951 shares of Home Depot, Inc (HD).