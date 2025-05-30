Who is the Top Investor In Huntsman Corp (HUN)?

Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) is -36.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $25.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $11.38, the stock is -5.55% and -15.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -37.55% off its SMA200. HUN registered -54.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.4024 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.2236.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.70%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $5.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.14. Profit margin for the company is -2.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.03% and -54.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -337.19% this year

462.0 institutions hold shares in Huntsman Corp (HUN), with institutional investors hold 94.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.60M, and float is at 163.84M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.38 million shares valued at $373.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5202 of the HUN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.26 million shares valued at $324.61 million to account for 8.2835 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 9.99 million shares representing 5.8022 and valued at over $227.37 million, while ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC holds 3.8686 of the shares totaling 6.66 million with a market value of $151.6 million.

Huntsman Corp (HUN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Huntsman Peter R, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Huntsman Peter R bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $11.19 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.6 million shares.

Huntsman Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 ’25 that Huntsman Peter R (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 ’25 and was made at $11.74 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.56 million shares of the HUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Huntsman Peter R (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $16.50 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 6,498,227 shares of Huntsman Corp (HUN).