Who is the Top Investor In KKR & Co. Inc (KKR)?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR) is -17.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.15 and a high of $170.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $121.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29%.

Currently trading at $122.33, the stock is 1.41% and 7.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -8.00% off its SMA200. KKR registered 14.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.0626 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.962.

The stock witnessed a 6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) has around 4834 employees, a market worth around $108.95B and $16.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.03 and Fwd P/E is 18.37. Profit margin for the company is 13.32%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.00% and -28.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.58% this year

1693.0 institutions hold shares in KKR & Co. Inc (KKR), with institutional investors hold 80.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 888.25M, and float is at 678.52M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 61.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 55.4 million shares valued at $5.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.2427 of the KKR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 43.39 million shares valued at $4.57 billion to account for 4.8893 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 41.81 million shares representing 4.7115 and valued at over $4.4 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 2.955 of the shares totaling 26.22 million with a market value of $2.76 billion.

KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARAKETT TIMOTHY R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARAKETT TIMOTHY R bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $117.92 per share for a total of $4.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

KKR & Co. Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $34.20 per share for $205.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.26 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06 ’25, SCULLY ROBERT W (Director) acquired 13,250 shares at an average price of $113.49 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR).

