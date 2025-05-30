Who is the Top Investor In LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)?

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) is -22.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.11 and a high of $100.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYB stock was last observed hovering at around $57.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $57.61, the stock is -0.35% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -26.33% off its SMA200. LYB registered -41.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.6886 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.20455.

The stock witnessed a -2.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.19%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $18.52B and $37.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.55. Profit margin for the company is 2.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.72% and -42.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.36%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.34% this year

1321.0 institutions hold shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), with institutional investors hold 94.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 322.95M, and float is at 255.80M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 74.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.46 million shares valued at $3.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.65 of the LYB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.95 million shares valued at $2.19 billion to account for 7.0385 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 16.16 million shares representing 4.9567 and valued at over $1.55 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.6723 of the shares totaling 11.97 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hanley Michael Sean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hanley Michael Sean bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 ’25 at a price of $57.01 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19528.0 shares.

LyondellBasell Industries NV disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 ’25 that Hanley Michael Sean (Director) bought a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 ’25 and was made at $72.05 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16028.0 shares of the LYB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13 ’24, Buchanan Robin W.T. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $76.06 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 18,175 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB).