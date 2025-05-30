Who is the Top Investor In Marex Group Plc (MRX)?

Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is 38.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.13 and a high of $49.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.47%.

Currently trading at $43.07, the stock is -5.80% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 33.50% off its SMA200. MRX registered 110.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.8674 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.2615.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.88%, and is -0.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Marex Group Plc (MRX) has around 2340 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $2.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.84 and Fwd P/E is 11.19. Profit margin for the company is 7.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.56% and -12.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.93%).

with sales reaching $461.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.65% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.92% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.33% in year-over-year returns.

153.0 institutions hold shares in Marex Group Plc (MRX), with institutional investors hold 73.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.29M, and float is at 30.50M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 44.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 1.5 million shares valued at $30.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.9242 of the MRX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with 1.44 million shares valued at $28.84 million to account for 1.8495 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP which holds 1.32 million shares representing 1.693 and valued at over $26.39 million, while GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.6337 of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $25.47 million.

Marex Group Plc (MRX) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12 ’25, Crispin Robert John Irvin (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,477 shares at an average price of $31.77 for $78694.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Marex Group Plc (MRX).