Who is the Top Investor In Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)?

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.01 and a high of $208.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $187.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98%.

Currently trading at $185.82, the stock is -1.70% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.48 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 1.66% off its SMA200. PANW registered 15.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $179.4608 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $182.78392.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.68% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has around 15289 employees, a market worth around $123.90B and $8.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 106.33 and Fwd P/E is 50.42. Profit margin for the company is 13.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.85% and -10.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.46% this year

3064.0 institutions hold shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), with institutional investors hold 82.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 665.90M, and float is at 660.28M with Short Float at 3.94%. Institutions hold 81.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 29.5 million shares valued at $10.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2422 of the PANW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 25.01 million shares valued at $8.48 billion to account for 7.8352 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.51 million shares representing 4.2331 and valued at over $4.58 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.9614 of the shares totaling 14.02 million with a market value of $4.75 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jenkins William D Jr, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Jenkins William D Jr sold 2,687 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $186.15 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11361.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Klarich Lee (EVP, Chief Product Officer) disposed off 120,774 shares at an average price of $189.27 for $22.86 million. The insider now directly holds 293,010 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW).