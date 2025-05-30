rts logo

Who is the Top Investor In Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) is -25.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.27 and a high of $15.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $10.49, the stock is 0.04% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.2 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -18.81% off its SMA200. PK registered -32.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.3336 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.1181.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.65%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.68 and Fwd P/E is 18.23. Profit margin for the company is 4.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.84% and -33.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.53%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.08% this year

488.0 institutions hold shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK), with institutional investors hold 104.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.78M, and float is at 194.14M with Short Float at 13.92%. Institutions hold 102.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 32.67 million shares valued at $489.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6314 of the PK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.44 million shares valued at $411.12 million to account for 13.1314 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.37 million shares representing 5.4425 and valued at over $173.19 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 3.4954 of the shares totaling 7.31 million with a market value of $109.44 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ECKERT THOMAS D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ECKERT THOMAS D bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

