Who is the Top Investor In Primo Brands Corp (PRMB)?

Primo Brands Corp (NYSE: PRMB) is 6.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.53 and a high of $35.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $32.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $32.83, the stock is 1.55% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 11.83% off its SMA200. PRMB registered 49.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.9834 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.58795.

The stock witnessed a 0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.47%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $12.36B and $4.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is -2.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.10% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.95%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.56% this year

465.0 institutions hold shares in Primo Brands Corp (PRMB), with institutional investors hold 104.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 376.20M, and float is at 257.16M with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 91.85% of the Float.

Primo Brands Corp (PRMB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Tony W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lee Tony W sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $31.67 per share for a total of $1.6 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116.21 million shares.

Primo Brands Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that ORCP III DE TopCo GP, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,657,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $31.67 per share for $1.6 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 116.21 million shares of the PRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12 ’25, Lee Tony W (Director) disposed off 51,750,000 shares at an average price of $29.50 for $1.53 billion. The insider now directly holds 166,868,368 shares of Primo Brands Corp (PRMB).